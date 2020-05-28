President Iohannis announces lockdown-easing steps as of June 1

President Klaus Iohannis announced today a set of relaxation measures that will come into effect as of June 1, such as the reopening of outdoor terraces, the resumption of international transport and out of locality trips without the requirement to fill out a bona fide declaration, the organization of outdoor shows and sports events.

In a press statement delivered at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace at the end of a meeting on COVID-19 management measures, President Iohannis cautioned however that there hasn't yet been a significant decrease in new cases of COVID-19 infection.

"As far as the relaxation measures are concerned, we also have some good news. Starting June 1, several activities that have been under lockdown will be allowed again. Thus the terraces will reopen as of June 1. However, it's obvious that this requires some very special measures which will be announced in due time. A minimum 2-metre distance must be ensured between tables, a maximum of four people will be allowed to sit at a table, and this way we say that things will be under control," said the President.

Beachgoing is another relaxation step beginning with June 1, provided that the sunbeds are at least two meters apart, the President said.

"International road and rail transport will also be resumed as of June 1, under safe, distancing and hygiene conditions. Outdoor shows will also be possible starting with June 1, with an audience of 500 at the most, but they will have to be seated at the distances required by the relevant regulations, there will be a very strict control at the entrance and, obviously, with the observance of all hygiene regulations. Traveling out of locality will be free from June 1. Thus, a bona fide declaration when leaving the locality by car, on foot or by bicycle will no longer be required," said the head of the state.

The President said that outdoor sports competitions will also be resumed as of June 1.

"Open air competitions will be possible, not so contact sports. At this stage, the competitions will take place without live audience," he mentioned.

On the other hand, the President urged caution from the population, given that 200 new cases of infection have been registered in the past 24 hours.

"I had a rather long meeting with Prime Minister Orban and several ministers and presidential advisers. We looked at the current situation, at the stage of the epidemic and at what measures need to be taken in the near future. We still have almost 200 new cases today and almost 200 people in intensive care, so we cannot talk about a significant reduction in the epidemic. Consequently, the watchword is caution, caution, caution!," Iohannis said.

The President had today a meeting on COVID-19 measures with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Minister of the Interior Marcel Vela, Minister of Education and Research Monica Anisie, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment Virgil Popescu, Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu, Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the head of the Department for Emergencies, Secretary of State with the Ministry of the Interior, Raed Arafat.