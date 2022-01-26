President Iohannis announces measures decided by CSAT: No Romanian citizen should be afraid

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday revealed the several important measures decided at the Supreme Council for Country Defence (CSAT) regarding the current security crisis created by Russia, such as the continuation of concrete steps in order to increase the presence of the allied and US forces on the Romanian territory, the management of the possible influx of refugees, the head of state ensuring that it is not the case for any citizen to be afraid.

"We have decided at the CSAT meeting a series of important measures. I will only give you a few examples, it's easy to understand why, considering the sensitivity of the issue, such as the continuation of concrete steps to increase the presence of the allied and US forces in Romania, as a measure to strengthen the security of the Romanian state," Iohannis told a press conference after the CSAT meeting, in which the security situation in the extended Black Sea region and the Eastern flank of NATO was discussed, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the head of state, the Government of Romania and the other relevant institutions in the field will continue planning, at inter-institutional level, to manage possible refugee arrivals on our territory and to manage the negative effects of the security situation in the economic, energy and financial-banking fields.

"Also, the procedures for revising the draft laws on national security included in the Plan for the implementation of the National Strategy for Country Defence for the period 2020-2024 will be treated with celerity," Iohannis added.

He also stated that the Chief of General Staff presented a plan of measures at the CSAT meeting that come in continuation of the already existing plans, harmonized with NATO, for a proper preparation of Romania for any scenario, mentioning, in addition, that this plan was approved by the CSAT.

"Romania, as a member of NATO, which is the strongest politico-military alliance in history, now enjoys all the guarantees of security and there is no need for any Romanian citizen to be afraid. I assure the citizens of Romania that we are committed together with our allies and partners to discuss, decide and implement the most effective measures for our security, for the security of all of us," the head of state added.