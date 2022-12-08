President Iohannis asks Parliament to re-examine law on establishment of Romanian community centres abroad

President Klaus Iohannis sent to Parliament, for re-examination, the law on the establishment of Romanian community centres abroad, which modifies and completes Law no. 86/2016, told Agerpres.

He points out that, according to this law, community centres "can be established in a third country," but, in the European Union law, the phrase "third country" refers to non-EU states or belonging to the European Economic Area (EEA) and, as a result, a clarification will be necessary.

In the head of state's opinion, "a minimum detailing" will also be needed of the functional relations between the community centres to be established and the existing Department for Romanians Everywhere is necessary.

He also makes an observation regarding the appendix to the law, which includes "The application for registration with the diplomatic missions and the request for the establishment of a community centre," noting that, according to the current legislation, Romanian citizens abroad are registered with the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania through the IT System for the integrated management of services for citizens (SIMISC).