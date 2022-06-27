President Klaus Iohannis, at meeting with EC Vice President Vera Jourova, reiterates Romania's goal on concluding CVM

President Klaus Iohannis met on Monday at the Cotroceni Palace with the Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency, Vera Jourova, in which context he reiterated Romania's goal of concluding the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) as soon as possible, based on the positive developments registered by Romania.

He also pointed out Romania's objective that monitoring should continue exclusively through the European Union's rule of law mechanism, applicable to all member states, according to the Presidential Administration.

The quoted source shows that, during the discussions, Iohannis conveyed his appreciation for the openness of the EC Vice President to a constructive dialogue with the Romanian authorities, as well as for the very good cooperation in the areas related to the portfolio managed by the European official.

"On this occasion, the President of Romania reiterated the deep pro-European attachment of our country and the active involvement in the process of deepening the European Union, based on common values and principles, emphasising the political commitment to strengthen the rule of law, justice reforms and the fight against corruption. Evoking the positive developments already recorded, President Klaus Iohannis expressed confidence that Romania's efforts and results in the field of justice reform and the fight against corruption will be positively reflected in the report on the European rule of law mechanism for 2022," informs the Presidential Administration.

President Klaus Iohannis referred to the recent decisions of the European Council to grant the status of candidate to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova and the European perspective for Georgia, stressing the need for appropriate support and guidance from the European Commission for these states in order to complete the next steps.

The head of state also referred to the security situation in the region, amid the Russian aggression against Ukraine, presenting Romania's support measures for both Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.

AGERPRES