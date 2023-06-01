President Iohannis at the EPC summit: We are united in our strong support for Ukraine

President Klaus Iohannis, on Thursday, during the second edition of the European Political Community (EPC) summit, reaffirmed the importance of support for Ukraine, a country that continues to be the target of Russia's "merciless" attacks.

The head of state said that the summit hosted by the Republic of Moldova is illustrative of the European vocation of the Republic of Moldova, of the seriousness of the reform efforts dedicated to its accession to the European Union and "proves the focus of attention on the entire Eastern Neighborhood and the Black Sea region."

"We must be more and more aware of the geostrategic challenges facing countries like Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. I want to take this opportunity to welcome the presence of President Zelenski today. Mr. President, we are united in our strong support for Ukraine and its people who continue to be the target of Russia's merciless attacks. The military aggression against Ukraine represents the most disruptive period since the Cold War. It is our responsibility, as a community of European democratic states, to respond to this historical moment and support the most vulnerable among us. These states have chosen the path of democracy to protect their independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, upholding the values that have always been the basis of our struggle for freedom and democracy. (...) Our summit must strongly reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine and its citizens to defeat Russian aggression and rebuild a peace based on the principles of the UN Charter," Iohannis said.President Klaus Iohannis also underscored that this summit must also be an expression of the common capacity to promote peace, stability and democracy in Europe and beyond Europe.The head of state welcomed the efforts of the leadership in Chisinau in managing the process of reforms necessary for integration into the European Union and combating hybrid threats aimed at compromising stability and resilience, while stating that Romania offered all the support to the Republic of Moldova."Romania has provided crucial support for managing these challenges: by providing expertise in European affairs, to speed up the reform process and initiate EU accession negotiations, this year, by providing substantial financial and sectoral assistance. The Moldova Support Platform, launched by Romania together with France and Germany, the new sanctions regime adopted by the European Union with the first lists of people who acted against the stability of the state and the new EU Partnership Mission in the Republic of Moldova are other concrete examples of our support,", Iohannis added.He showed that the European Union's support for the Republic of Moldova must benefit from more visibility."I want to send a message to all the citizens of the Republic of Moldova: you are not alone! The European Union and the other partners are here, for the Republic of Moldova. Consolidating the Republic of Moldova also means strengthening the strategic resilience of Europe. What we must do is to offer our support more visibility for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova. It is important that they see a concrete improvement in their daily lives. This is a crucial element for a success story of the Republic of Moldova," said President Iohannis.The Republic of Moldova is hosting the second summit of the European Political Community (EPC) on Thursday, where approximately 50 presidents, prime ministers and senior European officials are invited to participate. The summit takes place at the Mimi Castle in Bulboaca village, Anenii Noi district, located approximately 35 kilometers from the capital of Moldova, Chisinau. AGERPRES