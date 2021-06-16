President Iohannis begins state visit to Estonia; welcomed by his Estonian counterpart

President Klaus Iohannis was received on Wednesday at the Kadriorg Palace by his Estonian counterpart, Kersti Kaljulaid, during his state visit to Estonia.

The two heads of state will have one-on-one talks, and at the end they will make a joint press statement.

President Klaus Iohannis pays a state visit to Estonia on Wednesday and Thursday. The visit takes place in the context of the centennial of the Romanian-Estonian diplomatic relations and the 30th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations, as well as as a result of the constant Romanian-Estonian dialogue at a high level in recent years.On Thursday, the head of state will meet with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Estonian Parliament Speaker Jüri Ratas. President Iohannis will also lay a wreath at the War of Independence Monument and visit Tallinn City Hall, the e-Estonia Center and the start-up Unicorn Squad, a professional robotics school.