President Iohannis believes many countries will follow example of earmarking 2pct for Defence

President Klaus Iohannis stated at the breakfast offered by the U.S. President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, that he hopes for many countries to follow the example regarding the earmarking of 2 per cent of the GDP for Defence.

"Thank you so much for inviting us. I think this is an important sign for NATO. (...) We believe in NATO, we believe in the unity of NATO and we believe that NATO is extremely important for all of us, so instilling this idea of this burden sharing is extremely important, and I think our colleagues will follow on," said the head of the state, at the breakfast attended by leaders of the countries that earmark 2 per cent of the GDP for Defence."They will. (...) One way or the other they're paying," U.S. President Donald Trump replied.The U.S. President also said that it's a sign of respect from the countries earmarking 2 per cent for Defence.U.S. President Trump thanked everyone attending the event.Participating in the breakfast was also NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who also spoke about the importance of contributions."This demonstrated progress we are making on defence spending. We still have much to do (...) This is significant progress, this is making NATO stronger (...)," Stoltenberg stated.