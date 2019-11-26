President Iohannis: Budget revision is mandatory, there was not enough money left for pensions

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that the budget revision is "mandatory," in the context in which, he said, among other things, "there just wasn't enough money left" for pensions.

"The data are clear, the figures are clear, the conclusions a little bit more complex and, unfortunately, we discovered that the situation is like this and the deficit will for sure exceed 4 per cent. And it's also clear that certain expenses cannot be avoided. Like in the case of the pensions, for we discovered there just wasn't enough money left to pay for the pensions and that we need to make a revision in this respect, and also in other fields, where payments were delayed. (...) Revision is mandatory," said Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Palace.He said he had a "calm and detailed discussion" on Monday with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and the Minister of Finance, Florin Citu."They showed me a few data, approaches and we especially discussed about the minimum salary, in relation to the budget revision," added the head of the state.