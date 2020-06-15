President Iohannis challenges in court fine from CNCD for his statements regarding the Szeklerland

President Klaus Iohannis has challenged the 5,000 lei worth fine from the National Council for Combating Discrimination (CNCD) related to his statement regarding the draft law on the autonomy of the Szekerland.

His challenge was submitted with the court on Friday and asks for the cancellation of the CNCD Decision No. 443/20.05.2020.Until now, the court did not establish when to start the process.On May 20, President Klaus Iohannis got sanctioned by the Steering Board of the National Council for Combating Discrimination with a fine worth 5,000 lei, for discrimination and violation of the right to dignity based on the ethnicity/nationality criterion.On the same day, the head of state announced that he will challenge in court the CNCD decision, as he believes the respective decision was a political one."The President of Romania, Mr Klaus Iohannis took note of the National Council for Combating Discrimination's decision. Considering that the CNCD decision is a deeply political one, the President of Romania will challenge this decision with the relevant court," showed the Presidential Administration.The head of state got sanctioned for his statements made in the context of the tacit adoption by the Deputies Chamber of the draft law on the autonomy of the Szekely Land.On April 29, Klaus Iohannis stated: "Ja napot kivanok, PSD (I wish you a good day, PSD). It is unbelievable, dear Romanians, what is happening in the Romanian Parliament. PSD has helped UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) to pass through the Chamber of Deputies a law that gives wide autonomy to the Szeklerland. It is unbelievable to what point this PSD brought us. It is unbelievable what agreements are made in Parliament. While I, we, the government, the other authorities are fighting for the lives of Romanians, battling to get rid of this pandemic, the great PSD is fighting in the secret offices of Parliament to give Transylvania away to the Hungarians. Jo napot, Ciolacu! What has the leader of Budapest, Viktor Orban, promised you in exchange for this agreement? You see, my fellow nationals, that's what a toxic majority, the toxic PSD majority means. Therefore, my dear ones, it is now better understood why I wanted early elections. I no longer want the important problems of the nation to be decided by PSD. I no longer want this toxic PSD majority to decide against Romania and against Romanians. That is inadmissible and as long as I am the President of Romania, such a law will not exist. Thank you."According to the CNCD, the statements is discriminatory and violates the right to dignity on ethnicity/nationality criterion, according to the Article 2 paragraph (1) and Article 15 of the GEO No. 137/2000, republished.