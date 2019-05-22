President Iohannis: Complex geopolitical context requires well-trained human resources, with modern endowment

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the geopolitical context is currently complex, stressing that the new defense architecture requires the provision of highly-trained human resources with a modern endowment and perfectly interoperable in the collective allied defense system.

"Today we are in a complex, dynamic geopolitical context, with multiple and unpredictable challenges and threats. The radical changes in recent years of the international security environment have highlighted the strategic importance of ensuring the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area and of the Black Sea region, which interests us a lot. In this region, Romania is a solid pillar and a credible partner within the North-Atlantic Alliance and the European Union. The new defense architecture requires the provision of well-prepared human resources with modern endowment and perfectly interoperable within the collective allied defence system. Thus, the importance of military education institutions, of teachers and researchers for the operational needs of the Romanian Armed Forces and of the national defense industry is growing exponentially, because here can be developed those skills that respond appropriately to tomorrow's requirements," Iohannis said at the event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the Military Technical Academy "Ferdinand I."He pointed out that the Military Technical Academy means "tradition, recognition and scientific value due to the generations of professors and students who, through abnegation and professionalism, have made this institution a benchmark for the entire Romanian academic system, not just the military one.""By earnestness and commitment, through the top level of academic training, you have a significant contribution to the good interinstitutional cooperation of specialists from all the structures of the national security system," said President Iohannis.The president stressed that education is the foundation of a modern Romania, and he voiced his conviction that the students of the Military Technical Academy will become officers able to assume the role of "leader of military technical and economic activities and military leaders."On this occasion, President Iohannis decorated the Battle Flag of the Military Technical Academy "Ferdinand I" with the Military Virtue Order in rank of Commander with an insignia for the military, of peacetime. On April 8, the head of state signed the decree granting this distinction to the Military Technical Academy "Ferdinand I" as a sign of "appreciation for the important merits in the 70-year activity in the field of education and academic research."