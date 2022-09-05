President Iohannis congratulates Liz Truss: I'm convinced bilateral relations will continue to deepen, expand

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis sent a congratulatory message to the new leader of the British Conservative Party, Liz Truss.

"Congratulations Truss Liz for becoming the new leader of the Conservative Party. I am confident that, under your leadership as the next British PM, our bilateral relations will continue to deepen and expand under the auspices of our Strategic Partnership," Iohannis wrote on Twitter, told Agerpres.

Truss will become Britain's next prime minister after winning a leadership race for the governing Conservative Party on Monday, according to the Reuters news agency.

A foreign minister in Johnson's government, Truss will be sworn in as prime minister on Tuesday, after being received by Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the acting prime minister will also come to tender his resignation to the queen.