President Iohannis congratulates newly-elected Ukrainian President: I am sure together we will strengthen bilateral relations

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Klaus Iohannis salut

President Klaus Iohannis has congratulated the new Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski for winning the election on Sunday.

"I want to congratulate you for winning the election and becoming the head of the Ukrainian state and to wish you good luck in your new mission. I also trust that, through dialogue and common actions, together we will be able to strengthen and diversify relations between Romania and Ukraine, which will also strengthen the territorial integrity and security of Ukraine and will help with its modernization, according to the existing Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union, to the benefit of all citizens of the Ukrainian state, including those belonging to the Romanian minority," reads the message of President Iohannis.

Actor Volodimir Zelenski on Sunday won the presidential election in Ukraine, defeating Petro Poroshenko.

AGERPRES

stiripesurse.ro
