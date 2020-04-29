President Iohannis: Decision not to open schools is based on the fact that distancing cannot be achieved

The decision not to open the schools after May 15 has been taken because the educational institutes in the country do not have the possibility of ensuring the social distancing in the educational units, in order to limit the spreading of the novel coronavirus, President Iohannis stated on Tuesday.

"The decision was based on the fact that, in our schools, distancing cannot be achieved, because there are very many pupils. You know that there are schools where pupils come in shifts, so distancing is impossible to achieve there. After school, the pupils go home and they can bring the disease with them. They may get infected in schools and then bring the disease home, and many of them live with their grandparents, which are a very vulnerable group," the head of the state told a press conference held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.He also underscored that the pupils who are supposed to finish an educational cycle this year and are in a special situation will not have the obligation to go to school to prepare for the national exams, but they will have the possibility to go if they want to.In this respect, the head of state mentioned Italy, which took the same decision, to keep its schools closed.In this context, the pupils can study online, said the President, and he went on to mention the options available for those who do not have this possibility yet.The Ministry can find solutions for these pupils until September, added the President. He also said guidelines are needed for online teaching.Iohannis explained the law allows parents to stay home if schools are closed.