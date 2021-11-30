President Iohannis decorates several representatives in defense field and Ministry of Internal Affairs on National Day

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed decrees decorating several representatives in the field of defense and the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the occasion of Romania's National Day, informed the Presidential Administration, agerpres reports.

The head of state offered to staff with Defense and Ministry of Internal Affairs decorations such as: the National Order "Steaua Romaniei", the National Order "Faithful Service", the National Cross "Faithful Service", the National Medal "Faithful Service", the National Order "For Merit", the National Medal "For Merit","Sanitary Merit" Order, "Military Virtue" Medal, "Military Virtue" Order, "Maritime Virtue" Medal, "Maritime Virtue" Order, "Aeronautical Virtue" Order, "Aeronautical Virtue" Medal, National Cross of Faithful Service, the National Order "For Merit" in the rank of Knight, the National Medal "For Merit".

The distinctions are offered as a sign of high appreciation for the exceptional services that the decorated persons brought to the military institution, of the remarkable results obtained in the training process, as well as of the high professionalism proven in the execution of the entrusted missions and for the important contribution brought in successfully carrying out specific missions to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, states the cited source.