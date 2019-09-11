 
     
President Iohannis decorates two former European dignitaries

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis decorated on Wednesday former Director General of the Legal Service of the European Union Council Hubert Legal and former Director General of the Directorate-General for Energy within the European Commission Dominique Ristori with the National "Order For Merit," in rank of Commander.

According to a release of the Presidential Administration, the two dignitaries were decorated "as a sign of appreciation for the constant support granted to our country when exercising the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, for the good collaboration that they had over time with the Romanian institutions."

