President Iohannis demands PSD-ALDE to abrogate legislative amendments to justice laws, criminal codes

President Klaus Iohannis on Sunday evening demanded the PSD-ALDE (Social Democratic Party - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) ruling coalition to abrogate the amendments brought in the past years to the laws of justice and to the criminal codes.

"I call on the Government to take steps now because it has the leverages, if they still have a modicum of decency, and I'm asking something else those in PSD and ALDE: to abrogate the past years' amendments to the laws of justice and to the criminal codes. It is a mandatory step that not only we, the Venice Commission and all of the competent voices with the judiciary demand, but also the Romanians affected by the dreadful effects of the PSD incompetence and corruption. If this gov't won't do it, I promise you I will assemble a new majority after the election that will do this and will not stop to this, and will deal with the strengthening of the state so that the rights of the Romanians be genuinely protected and guaranteed. The honest Romanians do work hard, pay a lot of taxes and expect to be respected and protected in their own homes, the way any European citizen is protected and respected. The Romanian state can do this if freed from incompetence, clientelism, corruption and arrogance!" the president said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, in a statement.The president went on to add that the state has been deeply weakened by the last years' PSD government."The Romanian society has woken up, it is involved and it reacts! The real problem is that, beyond this crisis, the Romanian state has been deeply weakened by the PSD governing of the last years. The first and most important area, the Justice laws, and all of the provisions I have tried to postpone as much as possible, but that I couldn't stop entirely. Many of them have already borne effects, and these effects must be mended," President Iohannis concluded.