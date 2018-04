President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday that he was not nervous about the Constitutional Court of Romania notification related to his decision to reject the request for dismissal of the prosecutor-in-chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi.

"I'm not nervous, but if this demarche of the Government exists, we will wait to see the document. An inter-institutional conflict is out of the question," Iohannis stated.