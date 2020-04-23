President Iohannis - discusses over the phone with Egyptean counterpart about epidemilogical crisis

President Iohannis on Thursday had a conversation over the phone with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, upon the latter's initiative, informed the Presidential Administration.

They focused mainly on the epidemiological crisis generated by the novel coronavirus and the modalities of cooperation to prevent it from further spreading.The two heads of state sent condolences for the loss of human lives in Romania and the Arab Republic of Egypt, as well as wishes for a quick recovery to the ill.Moreover, the two presidents discussed the modalities of cooperation in solving the crisis at the global level.The Presidential Administration showed that the two high officials underscored the "very good" dynamic of the bilateral relations between the two countries and Klaus Iohannis brought to mind the official visit of the President of Egypt last year, as well as their meeting on the sidelines of the first Summit of the European Union and the League of Arab States, which took place in February last year at Sharm El-Sheikh."President Klaus Iohannis assured his Egyptian counterpart of his entire support in continuing to support bilateral cooperation in all fields of common interest, especially the economic one, Egypt representing the main economic partner of Romania in Africa and the Middle East. In this context, they approached the measure taken by the Romanian authorities to temporary suspend wheat exports to states outside the European Union. The Romanian President underscored that this measure was applied for a short period being meant to ensure national food security. President Klaus Iohannis highlighted the fact that Romania is interested in continuing wheat exports to Egypt, as part of strengthening the economic relations between the two countries," showed the Presidential Administration.