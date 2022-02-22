President Iohannis discusses with EC President about sanctions to be taken against Russia

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the package of sanctions to be taken against Russia following Russia's serious violation of international law.

"I had a consistent call with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the immediate sanctions package to be taken following Russia's serious violation of international law resulting in the grave escalation of security situation in the Black Sea region," Iohannis wrote on Twitter.

Also on Tuesday, the Romanian head of state had a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on the security situation in the Black Sea region, Agerpres.ro informs.

"I had a very substantive call today with President Andrzej Duda to discuss the serious security situation in the Black Sea region following the actions by Russia which gravely violate international law and joint measures to be taken at NATO and in the Bucharest 9 format," Iohannis wrote on Twitter.