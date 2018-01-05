President Iohannis discusses with PM Netanyahu about status of Jerusalem

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, one of the topics they tackled was the status of Jerusalem and what happened after the adoption by the UN General Assembly of a resolution on this issue.

According to a release of the Presidential Administration, the discussion focused on the current status and development outlooks of the relations between Romania and Israel, and also on the recent developments after the adoption by the UN General Assembly, on December 21 2017, of the resolution concerning the status of Jerusalem, in which context the two officials briefly tackled this issues. Moreover, the two high officials also had an exchange of opinions regarding the current situation in Iran.



"Prime Minister Netanyahu especially appreciated the close relation of friendship existing between the two states and nations, based on mutual interests. Moreover, the Israeli head of the Executive thanked Romania for its vote of "abstention" on the occasion of the adoption of the Resolution of the UN General Assembly in December regarding the status of Jerusalem," reads the abovementioned release.



In his turn, President Klaus Iohannis emphasized on the symbolism of the celebration this year of seven decades of uninterrupted diplomatic relations between the two states, which also overlaps with the 70th anniversary of the State of Israel and the Centennial of Modern Romania. The Romanian President assured his interlocutor of our country's willingness to continue to develop, strengthen and diversify relations with the State of Israel, which also have a strategic character.



In respect to the recent development related to the status of Jerusalem, President Klaus Iohannis reiterated the main aspects related to Romania's position, as expressed on the occasion of the vote and in the "the reasoning for the vote" after the adoption by the UN General Assembly of the Resolution of December 21 2017, a document that recommends, among other things, to the UN member states, to abstain from establishing diplomatic missions in Jerusalem and strengthen international efforts for a sustainable, comprehensive and fair peace in the Middle East.



The Presidential Administration underscored that, according to this position, which was also approved by the Romanian President before the voting took place, based on well argued proposals, as provided, in written, by the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jerusalem represents a central topic of the negotiations for peace and its status should be established through the conclusion of a direct agreement between the parties.



Moreover, Romania also underscored, in its reasoning for the vote, the need for a just and sustainable resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, through the implementation of "the solution of the two states", Israel and Palestine, which should coexist in peace and safety, as this is the single viable and capable option that can guarantee the fulfillment of both parties' aspirations. Moreover, on the same occasion, Romania claimed that its stand related to the status of Jerusalem is consonant with the UN Security Council and UN General Assembly resolutions in this area. In support for its position adopted during the voting, Romania called for calm, encouraged the parties to resume direct dialogue for unlocking the peace process and showed that, at present, there is a need of renewed international efforts to relaunch this dialogue, in which context the moment chosen for the promotion of the Resolution adopted on December 21 2017 was regarded with reluctance by our country, and also motivated its "abstention" decision.



"In conclusion, a possible decision to move the Romanian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem can only be taken based on the abovementioned parameters while also considering the future developments of the Peace Process in the Middle East and, as part of it, the Jerusalem status issues," mentions the release.



The two dignitaries also discussed about the current situation in Iran, President Klaus Iohannis voicing regret over the loss of human lives registered after the recent protests and the hope that violence will stop and freedom of speech and liberty to peaceful gathering shall be observed.



According to the Presidential Administration, the conversation took place at the initiative of the Israeli Prime Minister.

