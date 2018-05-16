President Iohannis encourages association of foreign manufacturers, Romanian defence companies

In a message to the official opening on Wednesday of the Black Sea Defence and Aerospace - BSDA 2018 exhibition and conference, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis underlined that he supports and encourages the association of foreign manufacturers with Romanian defence companies.

"Romania is open to foreign manufacturers, and at the same time it attaches importance to the development of the national defence industry and the Romanian aeronautical industry. Let us not forget that Romania is one of the pioneers of world aeronautics. I support and encourage the association of foreign manufacturers with Romanian defence companies in order to carry out projects in the spirit promoted by PESCO - Permanent Structured Co-operation," Iohannis said in his message delivered by Constantin Ionescu, state adviser at the National Security Department, director of the Integrated Intelligence Office with the Presidential Administration.The head of state said he is pleased that BSDA has become "a landmark in the calendar of events". "It is significant its organisation in Romania, given the strategic objectives of the country," said Iohannis.According to Iohannis, Romania is a stable and predictable regional security provider."Amidst an international environment marked by unpredictability and the complexity of risks and threats, Romania remains committed to strengthening its strategic partnership with the United States, as well as its profile within NATO and the European Union. Romania thus asserts itself as a stable and predictable regional security provider. The timing of this exhibition is all the more timely as there is a high general interest in acquisitions for the Romanian land, air and naval armed forces and their modernisation. The increase in the number of exhibitors as well as of official visitors and professionals in this year's edition, compared with previous editions, are the best proof of the significance and success of this move," said Iohannis.He added that he recently visited the Aerostar Aerospace Company in Bacau."It is one of the leading companies in Romania in the field of production and maintenance in the military and civil aviation area. I am really impressed by the way the company has evolved in recent years, by the fact that it has become a leader not only in Romanian, but also in the region, and in several areas as well. Aerostar represents a competitive advantage for the revival of the Romanian industry and I believe that these assets must be further supported at official levels," said Iohannis.According to the President, Romania has a "solid basis" in terms of cybersecurity."It is no coincidence that NATO has taken the decision that Romania should be involved in ensuring Ukraine's cybersecurity. Indeed, the Information Technology and Communication sector has witnessed spectacular growth in recent years and contributed significantly to Romania's Gross Domestic Product," Iohannis explained.The opening ceremony of the BSDA 2018 was attended by numerous Romanian and foreign officials, including Defence Minister Mihai Fifor and US ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm.BSDA 2018 takes place May 16-18, bringing together more than 270 exhibitors from more than 25 countries at Romaero in Bucharest.