President Iohannis, Estonian counterpart Kaljulaid discuss bilateral relations, pandemic management

President Klaus Iohannis had a talk in video-conference system with his Estonian counterpart, Kersti Kaljulaid, context in which the Romanian president accepted the latter's invitation to pay a state visit to the Republic of Estonia in June, if the epidemiological conditions allows, informs the Presidential Administration, according to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, the conversation took place in the context of the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations on Friday, and the two officials addressed issues in the field of bilateral cooperation, managing the COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation with the Eastern Neighborhood countries of the European Union, as well as the Three Seas Initiative.

"In the context of the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the President of Romania welcomed the excellent level of bilateral relations, based on common values and interests. At the same time, President Klaus Iohannis appreciated the intensified dialogue and in-depth cooperation between the two countries, both bilaterally and at European level, as well as within the regional and international cooperation formats," the Presidential Administration shows in a press release.

The head of state stressed the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the economic sphere, in terms of ensuring the transition to the digital economy and society, as well as in combating the effects of climate change.

The two presidents informed each other about the national measures implemented in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the stage of the vaccination process.

With regard to the Eastern Neighborhood, Klaus Iohannis emphasized the need for a stronger political commitment to the Eastern Partnership countries, especially those associated with the European Union, as well as a greater focus on resolving protracted conflicts in the region.

"At the request of the Estonian side, the Romanian President informed about the visit he made to Chisinau at the end of last year, on which occasion he conveyed a strong message of support for the reform agenda of the new President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu. In this context, Klaus Iohannis specified that Romania has mobilized a new support package for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, consisting of emergency assistance for combating the COVID-19 pandemic," shows the Presidential Administration.

As regards cooperation under the Three Seas Initiative, President Iohannis expressed appreciation for the success of the summit hosted by his Estonian counterpart last autumn in a difficult epidemiological context.

"President Klaus Iohannis appreciated that the Three Seas Initiative offers, more than ever, an adequate platform for economic recovery in the post-pandemic period, based on the development of connectivity. From this perspective, the President of Romania stressed that the main objective remains the implementation of strategic interconnection projects," reads the release.