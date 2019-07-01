 
     
President Iohannis: Everyone involved in good faith has contributed to succes of Romania's European Council Presidency

President Klaus Iohannis said that everyone who has got involved in good faith has contributed to the success of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union. 


"I think everyone has found that the team, which is a big team working in Brussels, has borne the brunt of this presidency. Obviously, in politics, things do not move without politicians, and then I can say that everyone involved in good faith has contributed to our success," Iohannis said ahead the European Council meeting in Brussels, when questioned on this topic. 

Romania has held the Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the first time since joining the EU in the first semester of 2019, from 1 January to 30 June.

