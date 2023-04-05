President Iohannis: Far-reaching reforms and investments undertaken by Romania show we are on the right track

President Klaus Iohannis says that Romania stands to benefit from important competitive edges and that they can be better capitalised on through the efficient use of European funds.

On Wednesday, he sent a message to the "110 years of academic excellence" event organised by the Bucharest School of Economics (ASE). The message was read out by presidential advisor Cosmin Marinescu.

"Today, Romania stands to benefit from important competitive edges - whether we are talking about digital transformation and the green transition or our regional and global profile, which has grown consistently through the resettlement of the trade map and access to resources. All these advantages can be better capitalised on through the efficient use of the unprecedented volume of European funds available to Romania. Romania has all the prerequisites to succeed in modernisng itself. Beyond the current challenges or rather in spite of them, economists also see opportunities for progress and development. I am convinced that the economic future of Romania depends decisively on the ability to leave the patterns of traditional models, focused on the short term and mainly on consumption, in favour of sustainable policies, focused on investment and competitiveness," according to the presidential message.

Iohannis congratulates ASE on the leading place it occupies in the national rankings and among the world's best 600 universities.

"The performance of the ASE teaching staff, students and graduates is the mirror of the quality of education provided by ASE for more than a century," says Iohannis.

He emphasises the importance of business and financial education in the current context.

"The succession and amplitude of crises in recent years have significantly marked all the world's economies, which are now facing the challenges of post-pandemic recovery, amplified by war, an energy crisis and record-high inflation. The global economic and security uncertainty is intensifying amidst Russia's unjust war against Ukraine. The price increases are now superimposed on an uncertain macroeconomic context, which threatens the sustainability of finances, investments and the quality of life. The current challenges require public policies adjusted for the new socio-economic realities. Out of the need to adapt, the entrepreneurial environment configures new models of business, and the operational and investment priorities are realigned through new strategies and innovation plans."

President Iohannis also says that in order to continue on its path of modernisation, Romania has to activate its full potential and all the financial and entrepreneurial skills at its disposal for a constructive orientation and realistic foundation of economic policy decisions.