President Iohannis: Fundamental law of 1923, emblematic political document for our country

The fundamental law of 1923 is an emblematic political document for our country, president Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, in the message conveyed at the event organized by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the 1923 Constitution, told Agerpres.

"Constitutions, as a set of rules and fundamental principles for governance, are never perfect, but are always perfectible in relation to the demands and challenges of society's life. Let us not forget, however, that the letter and spirit of the law have always been meant to support each other. Therefore, I consider that the current context burdened by uncertainties and challenges must impose more consistency and rigor, but also awareness of the importance of constitutional institutions and principles, both in terms of the quality of legislative solutions and the practice of good governance," reads the president's message presented at the event by presidential adviser Cosmin Marinescu.

"In fact, the Constitution as a fundamental institution emanates economic value and action principles, and a country's smooth running of business, administration and finances is directly related to compliance with institutional rules and constitutional provisions. Consequently, a solid Constitution, efficient in guaranteeing rights and freedoms, is the keystone for a performing administrative system, at the service of the citizens, and for a free and strong market economy. We cannot talk about democracy or the guarantee of fundamental rights and freedoms outside the rule of law," emphasizes the president.

"We are going through a complicated period, with an uncertain geopolitical and economic context, strongly marked by the effects of overlapping crises. The institution of law and the order of the rule of law are vital for protecting citizens and the economy, and the state's action must remain subject to constitutional principles and values, pursue the well-being of the nation and ensure long-term sustainable development. The war on our borders has demonstrated, for more than a year, the need to strengthen an international order deeply anchored in common values such as freedom, sovereignty and solidarity. These prove their validity especially in troubled times, like today, when the stability and sustainability of our principles and economies are put to the test," says president Iohannis.