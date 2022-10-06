President Iohannis: Gas price capping is under discussion at EU level; we're waiting for concrete measures

The European Commission should come up with a clear plan in terms of the temporary capping of the natural gas price at the European Union level, based on which we will discuss what to do next, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday.

"So far, it has only been discussed in principle that something must be done. For instance, I started saying as of February that we must do something, my proposal, if you recall, was to split the gas market from the electricity market. In my view, it would have been the most natural step, but the price capping was also under discussion. We, however, expect the Commission to come up with some concrete measures. (...) Currently, I cannot tell you more. but, as far as I know, tomorrow, at the informal Council meeting, the Commission's president will come up with several proposals in this regard. Afterwards, certainly, we can discuss these proposals," the head of state mentioned, prior to the first meeting of the European Political Community, told Agerpres.

President Iohannis is attending on Thursday, in Prague, the meeting of the European Political Community, and, on Friday, the informal meeting of the European Council is scheduled to take place.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday at the European Parliament that the EU should introduce a temporary capping of the natural gas price, as requested by the majority of member states, until a new index of prices shall be adopted.