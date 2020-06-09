President Iohannis, Gov't members meeting to discuss management measures of COVID-19 epidemic

President Klaus Iohannis will carry out a meeting with the Government members at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, on Tuesday, to discuss the management measures in controlling the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to the Presidential Administration, the meeting will take place at 13:00hrs and will be attended by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Economy, Energy and Business Environment Minister Virgil Popescu and head of the Emergency Situations Department Raed Arafat.At the end of the meeting, the head of state will hold a press statement.