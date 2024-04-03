President Iohannis: I believe Romania will perform well economically

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he was convinced that Romania would perform well economically, pointing out that it had experienced economic growth even in conditions of high inflation.

"I wouldn't want to get into the Government's area, but even in context of a rather high inflation (...), and it would be good to get it down as soon as possible, we have had economic growth and in perspective I believe that Romania will perform well economically and I am convinced that after all the elections we have this year we will have a Government that will be able to quickly recover both the growth area and the inflation area. It is clear that some measures would be very good, but they are difficult to take in an election year, but these issues are known both at Government and coalition level and I am convinced that the recovery will be quite fast, perhaps surprisingly fast," said President Klaus Iohannis.

The head of state was asked about the latest EU data on inflation and budget deficit in Romania.

President Klaus Iohannis is holding a working meeting on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Palace with European Council President Charles Michel, dedicated to the preparation of the future Strategic Agenda of the European Union, with the participation of the prime ministers of Belgium, Hungary and Croatia.

The European Commission warned on Monday that Romania continues to face vulnerabilities in its public finance and external balance accounts, based on an in-depth analysis for six member states to assess macroeconomic imbalances in the context of the European Semester.

According to an EU executive statement, the other member states for which in-depth reviews have been published are Cyprus, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Spain and Sweden.