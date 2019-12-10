President Iohannis: I maintain my opinion - mayors should be elected in two rounds

President Klaus Iohannis reiterated his support for the election of mayors in two rounds and voiced the conviction that the representatives of the right-wing groups will find the best solutions regarding the candidacy for the Capital City Hall.

Asked if the right-wing parties should have a single candidate for Bucharest City Hall, Iohannis appreciated that it would be a "long and complicated" discussion, but that "the best" solutions will be found.

"There will be a long and complicated discussion between the parties and I believe that the best solutions will be found," the president said at the Cotroceni presidential Palace.

He also said that he had an informal discussion with Save Romania Union (USR) leader Dan Barna on Monday, the topics being related to the current political events: the result of the presidential elections, the election of mayors in two rounds, early elections.

"I do not know if anyone can ask me for clarifications or guarantees, but I have discussed these things and I can say publicly that I maintain my opinion. So, the mayors being be elected in two rounds is what I think is normal. As for early elections, yes, I wish we made it to the early election procedure and I just told him these things," said Iohannis.