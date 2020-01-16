 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis: I support Government's demarche on responsibility assumption; it is the right way

Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday he supports the Government's demarche to assume responsibility in Parliament for the two-round mayoral elections.

"Today, the Government has decided to assume responsibility for the modification of the mayoral election law, namely it is intended to come back to the two-round election. It is a very appropriate choice the Government made and I totally support them in this demarche. It is the right way for electing a mayor. (...) I encourage them to go further," President Iohannis said in a press statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

In the Government meeting on Thursday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced that the Executive would assume responsibility in Parliament for the two-round mayoral elections.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.