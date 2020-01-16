President Iohannis: I support Government's demarche on responsibility assumption; it is the right way

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday he supports the Government's demarche to assume responsibility in Parliament for the two-round mayoral elections.

"Today, the Government has decided to assume responsibility for the modification of the mayoral election law, namely it is intended to come back to the two-round election. It is a very appropriate choice the Government made and I totally support them in this demarche. It is the right way for electing a mayor. (...) I encourage them to go further," President Iohannis said in a press statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.In the Government meeting on Thursday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced that the Executive would assume responsibility in Parliament for the two-round mayoral elections.