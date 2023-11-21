President Iohannis in Dakar visits Senegalese Association for the Protection of Children with Mental Impairments

President Klaus Iohannis, visiting Dakar, announced that Romania will support the efforts of the Senegalese Association for the protection of children with mental disabilities to offer them a better life.
The president visited this centre alongside his wife, Carmen Iohannis, agerpres reports."Very touched by our meeting today in #Dakar with the children with mental deficiencies of Centre Aminata Mbaye de Grand-Yoff created by @asedemeCAM. Romania will support their efforts to create a better life and future by enabling the social integration of these children," the Romanian president wrote on X (former Twitter) platform.
Senegal is the country where Klaus Iohannis ends his African tour. On Thursday he will be welcomed by his counterpart Macky Sall.