President Iohannis: In-depth discussions with UN Secretary-General about EU continuous support for Ukraine

On Thursday, European leaders had in-depth discussions with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, within he meeting of the European Council, about the latest developments of Russia's aggression war against Ukraine, as well as about the continuous support of the EU for Ukraine, President Klaus Iohannis announced, told Agerpres.

"On the first day of the European Council meeting, together with the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, we had in-depth discussions on the latest developments regarding Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine in all its dimensions, as well as EU continued support for Ukraine and its people," the head of state wrote on his Twitter page on Thursday.

According to some sources, President Iohannis underscore at the session with the UN Secretary-General, that it is important to work more with the United Nations and explain the situation in Ukraine and Russia's actions to as many states as possible because only through dialogue they can understand what is happening in Ukraine.

Moreover, the head of state presented what Romania does in order to support Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova and the importance of coordination within the United Nations.

Klaus Iohannis is participating on Thursday and Friday, in Brussels, in the spring meeting of the European Council and the Euro Summit.