President Iohannis invites PM Dancila to talks to designate Romania's European Commissioner

President Klaus Iohannis has sent a letter to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila inviting her to talks on Wednesday on Romania's nomination for the position of European Commissioner.

"Pursuant to the provisions of Articles 80 and 86 of the Constitution, I am inviting you for talks on Wednesday, October 2, at 12:00hrs, at the Cotroceni Palace. The talks regard the nomination of a candidate for European Commissioner. This is an urgent matter and of special importance to Romania," says Iohannis.He adds that the prime minister can be accompanied at this meeting by the relevant ministers.Last week, Rovana Plumb's nomination by Romania for the European Commissioner for transport portfolio was rejected by the Committee on Legal Affairs of the European Parliament.Iohannis said that the rejection represents a new major new failure of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) government, which is harming Romania, and asked Dancila to urgently withdraw the nomination and put forth a new one that is agreement with him and Parliament.Dancila said on Saturday that Plumb, her pick for European Commissioner, still has her unconditional support.