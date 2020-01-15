President Iohannis: It's impossible to manage an entire year with that PSD majority in Parliament

President Klaus Iohannis reiterated his support on Wednesday for snap polls, saying that the latest polls and surveys showed that the Romanians want a change. he also added "it's impossible to manage an entire year with that PSD (Social Democratic Party) majority" in Parliament.

"Snap polls are needed because of a very simple reason: we had European Parliament elections in 2019 that were won by the PNL (National Liberal Party, at rule) and lost by the PSD, we had presidential elections that were very clearly won by me, as a representative and candidate of the PNL, and were clearly lost by the PSD. So all the polls and surveys carried out in the recent time showed that the Romanians want a change, including in Parliament," said the President.He ruled out the presumption of a political crisis because of the intention to have early polls."In my opinion, it's impossible to manage an entire year with that PSD majority in Parliament, in the context in which, no further than last year, Romanians said a clear "no" to the PSD rule. (...) There will be no political crisis, we will just initiate a procedure that will allow Romanians to elect the Romanian Parliament as well," explained the head of the state.In his opinion, after the early polls for Parliament, the Government will be able to come up with "fast, realistic" solution to the benefit of the Romanians.When asked if he proposed to Ludovic Orban to step down as PM, Iohannis said no.Asked if he considered someone for PM, in case early polls actually take places, he replied: "We will get there and then you'll see how we will approach the entire thing."