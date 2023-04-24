 
     
President Iohannis: Land Forces are essential in guaranteeing country's sovereignty as a modern component of Romania's Army

The Land Forces represent a modern component of Romania's Army, with a decisive role in guaranteeing the sovereignty, independence and unity of the state, the territorial integrity of the country and the constitutional democracy, President Klaus Iohannis conveyed on Sunday, in a message occasioned by the Day of Land Forces.

"Today, 23 April, we celebrate the Day of Land Forces, one of the most important categories of forces of Romania's Army, whose patron saint is Saint George, the Bearer of Peace. We pay homage to all those who served or are serving with dedication and patriotism under the battle flags of the Land Forces units, in the country or in missions outside the territory of Romania, under the aegis of the UN, NATO or the European Union. Furthermore, today we honor the memory of those who sacrificed their lives, serving the country and the Romanian people with honor and faith. (...) Today, the Land Forces are a modern component of Romania's Army, with a decisive role in guaranteeing the sovereignty, independence and unity of the state, the territorial integrity of the country and constitutional democracy," according to president Iohannis's message sent to AGERPRES.

He added that the current security crisis in Europe generated by the "unprovoked" and "brutal" military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has highlighted "once again" the importance of the Romanian Land Forces in ensuring our country's security and that of NATO's Eastern Flank, told Agerpres.

"The Land Forces, together with the other components of Romania's Army and alongside the allied contingents present on the soil of our country, have an important contribution IN strengthening the deterrence and defence posture of NATO at regional level. Taking into account the current security challenges which Romania and the entire Euro-Atlantic space are confronted with, it is necessary to continue the process to increase the inter-operability of the Romanian Land Forces with similar structures of NATO, through the joint exercise of missions and training activities. Our country will strengthen its defence and resilience capacity and will continue to be a stability pillar and a security supplier in the region. The modernisation and endowment of Romania's Army with the new type of weaponry and equipment are a priority for the next period, and the earmark, starting this year, of 2.5pct of the GDP for Defence provides the prerequisites for these objectives to be reached swiftly," the head of state highlighted.

