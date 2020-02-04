President Iohannis meets delegation of Society for the Conferring of the International Charlemagne Prize

President Klaus Iohannis will receive at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, on Wednesday, a delegation of the Board of Directors of the Society for the Conferring of the International Charlemagne Prize of the city of Aachen, informs the Presidential Administration.

According to the Presidential Administration, at the meeting, there will be discussions about the calendar of the ceremonies to be held in Aachen on May 21, when President Klaus Iohannis will be awarded the International Charlemagne Prize for the Unity of Europe in 2020.

The delegation will be led by Jurgen Linden, the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Society, who will be accompanied by Marcel Philipp, the mayor of Aachen and a member on the said Board of Directors.

According to the Society for the Conferring of the International Charlemagne Prize, the Board of Directors of the Society "decided to reward the merits of the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, a remarkable promoter of European values, freedom and democracy, of protecting minorities and cultural diversity, a personality who has substantially contributed to the consolidation of the rule of law and the defence of the independence of the judicial system - a fundamental precondition for advancing European integration." AGERPRES