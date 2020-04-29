President Iohannis, message on Day of War Veterans: I urge you to protect yourselves by observing social distancing

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed a message on Wednesday, on the occasion of the National Day of War Veterans, in which he underlined veterans' "exemplary" behavior, which represents a benchmark for the descendants and urged them to protect themselves by observing the rules of social distancing, in the context of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

"Dear war veterans, we thank you for the manner in which, throughout wars and until today, you have overcome the difficult moments with dignity, offering us a model of spiritual strength and moral beauty. We are living a difficult period, in which, inspired from your experience, you should prove courage, responsibility and solidarity in order to overcome together, well, the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Honorable war veterans, I urge you to protect yourselves and your families, by observing the social distancing rules, in order to protect yourselves from the severe effects which the novel coronavirus infection can cause. We are next to you and I assure you of our full support," the head of state says in a message occasioned by the National Day of War Veterans.According to Iohannis, the "exemplary" behavior of the war veterans in times when they defended Romania's freedom represents a benchmark for the descendants."Today, we are celebrating, on the occasion of the Day of War Veterans, the courage and patriotism of all those who fought and gave their lives to defend the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Romania during the great world conflagrations. We honor their sacrifice and express our gratitude toward all servicemen who, ever since the birth of our nation, have defended Romania's freedom with dedication and devotion. Today's celebration also has a special significance because, by remembering the great deeds of our forerunners, we recreate the link between generations and understand, once again, the heroism of those for whom the defence of the country was the supreme creed. Their exemplary behavior also remains a benchmark for our descendants. who are learning to cherish and protect freedom. A nation is strong when it knows and respects its history, its true heroes and traditions," the head of state underscored.He wished the war veterans good health and "Many happy returns!."