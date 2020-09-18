President Iohannis, message on Rosh Hashanah

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a message on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, presented by the presidential adviser Sergiu Nistor, at the ceremony that took place at the Coral Temple in Bucharest.

In the message, the president extends his "warm congratulations, health, prosperity, joy and spiritual fulfillment" for the beginning of Rosh Hashanah to the leadership of the Jewish Communities Federation and their members.

"In this difficult year, in which the Jewish communities in Romania participated in the joint effort to save lives, Rosh Hashanah offers us the opportunity to reflect on our bonds of solidarity and to renew them through empathy, compassion and mutual help. The celebration of the Jewish New Year is today, more than ever, an additional opportunity to strengthen ourselves through knowledge, trust and dialogue, in the spirit of tolerance and mutual preservation. I wish you the Jewish New Year increases your faith and inspires you in the projects of the communities you belong to, the accomplishment of which the whole Romanian society enjoys. 'Shana Tova!'," says President Iohannis in his message.