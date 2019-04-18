President Iohannis: My first impression is that gov't reshuffle aimed at making things to go worse

President Klaus Iohannis considers that the government reshuffle announced by the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) aimed at making things to go "worse", the president announcing that he will give a reply on this issue early next week.

"Yesterday, proposals for revocation and proposals of new ministers were sent to Cotroceni [Presidential Palace, ed.n.]. However, upon receiving those letters, I asked myself what is intended by this government reshuffle, because usually a governmental reshuffle is carried out to make the Government better, more effective, more efficient. My first impression is that this government reshuffle is made for things to go worse. Or that is simply unacceptable, it is a first impression I wanted to communicate to the public. I will communicate more about these things at the beginning of the next week, when I will have an explanation on what is likely to happen. Yes, I spoke to Mrs. Prime Minister and told her that she will receive a reply at the beginning of the next week," the president said in a statement to the press."Things are beginning to gain a dreary outlook, as we have convened a referendum to find out the Romanians' opinion about this PSD assault on Justice. PSD is preparing a government reshuffle that wants to strengthen, this is my impression, the assault on Justice and this doesn't bode well," said Iohannis.The head of state was asked if he will sign the removal from office of Tudorel Toader, and he replied he cannot sign "some documents without evaluating the consequences of the entire government reshuffle.""The revocation of a minister or the resignation of a minister is, ultimately, the constitutional decision of the prime minister, or in case of resignation - of each in part, but I cannot sign any documents without evaluating the consequences of the entire government reshuffle, and that is why I will make some clarifications at the beginning of next week in connection with this reshuffle. My first impression is that it aims to resume the PSD attack on Justice," he said.He also said that he neither discussed nor intends to have a discussion with the Minister of Justice.