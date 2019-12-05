 
     
President Iohannis: New pensions law would be useful taking into account signaled inequities

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Thursday that a new pensions law would be useful, taking into account the inequities reported in the current legislation, but underscored that this this is not solvable "in one - two months," but after a "serious and careful" analysis made by the Government.

"I believe a new pensions law would be useful taking into account that many pensioners and heads of public institutions are signaling imbalances and inequities in the current law of pensions, but this is a matter that cannot be solved in one either two months. I am convinced that the Orban Government will make a serious, careful analysis of the issues and, to the extent to which a new pensions law will be needed a discussion will take place at the right time," Iohannis stated.

"My request for the Orban Government was to come up with a budget draft which covers the necessary for the next year and, obviously, to be as close as possible to the accepted deficit limit of 3 percent of the GDP."

