President Iohannis: 'No change of ministers this week, reshuffle, to be analysed after National Day'

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday that this week will not bring any more minister changes and the new reshuffle proposal of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will be analysed after the National Day.

"I have received today, two days after the gov't reshuffle, a proposal for a gov't reshuffle. This doesn't bode well. We've had PSD-ALDE governments for merely two years. (...) Things are going badly when it comes to governing. PSD is already at its third government in less than two years. Very many people have been come and go on minister positions. I have counted them, there are 70 politicians who were or are now ministers in these governments. (...) This is no way to govern. It is impossible to change ministers every day. But this is what PSD does, it changes minister. So how can we imagine that a government that does two reshuffles in one week could function well? This has never happened before, nor I ever heard of something like this before and we cannot continue like this. I do not agree to contribute to such governing, which rather resembles a merry-go-round. (...) In this sense, there will be no change of ministers this week, and this matter that was proposed to me today will be analysed at the earliest after the celebrations dedicated to the Centennial and the National Day on 1 December," Iohannis said at Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He further explained why he chose to make the announcement after December 1.

"We also need to respect the national celebrations. I don't believe that Romanians need this circus of reshuffle right now, before the National Day. Let's celebrate the Centennial as we should first and then we can return to our every day circus," said Iohannis.

According to the head of state, the Government is complete and "it has all that it needs do its job."

"I don't know what conflict they (the Social Democrats - editor's note) want to invoke, but I would like to invite them, instead of continuing to ride this merry-go-round, to return to work just for a little bit and then we'll see. I think that's reasonable we expect them to govern a little, instead of changing ministers every day," said Iohannis.

Asked if he would take note of Lucian Sova's resignation from the Transport Ministry, he said nothing will be changed before December 1 and that these things will be discussed after this date.

Iohannis underscored that the government's activity will not be blocked just because of his refusal to sign the reshuffle and take note of Sova's resignation.

"This won't happen. I can assure you that nothing from what I do impedes the government in its activity or makes it difficult for it to work. I know that some are speculating that I am blocking the government's activity. Not even by far! The government is complete so it has everything it needs to do its job. After December 1 we will discuss more. (...) In my opinion, I am allowed to do anything that the Constitution allows me to do," added the President.

The minister office, said Iohannis, is not "a job of a cooperative doorman." "The minister will continue to do its job and work in the service of the country until the decree removing him/her from office is published."

The head of state also said that "he had no meetings, no understanding, nor will he have" with Paul Stanescu, who was proposed to be removed from his office as Minister of Development.

President Iohannis reiterated that the PSD-ALDE (Social Democratic Party - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) government is a weak one.

"These things - the assessment of the ministers' activity - are made by the government and the party. I don't believe that you expect me - and just a few days ago I said that this government is an accident of democracy - to start now assessing the ministers. I have only assessed the PSD-ALDE governments from the December 2016 elections up to now and they were all weak. But to start now assessing the ministers, I don't believe you can expect that from me," he showed.

