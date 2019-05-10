 
     
President Iohannis notifies CCR on Law amending Criminal Procedure Code and judicial organisation

Klaus Iohannis Sibiu

President Klaus Iohannis sent on Friday to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) an unconstitutionality notification regarding the Law for amending and supplementing Law No. 135/2010 regarding the Criminal Procedure Code, as well as for amending Law No. 304/2004 regarding the judicial organisation, the Presidential Administration informed.

"I request you to pass the unconstitutionality notification and take note that the Law amending and supplementing Law No. 135/2010 regarding the Criminal Procedure Code, as well as for amending Law No. 304/2004 regarding the judicial organisation is unconstitutional in its entirety," the head of state asked the CCR.

The Law amending and supplementing Law No. 135/2010 regarding the Criminal Procedure Code, as well as for amending Law No. 304/2004 regarding the judicial organisation was sent to Romania's President by Romania's Parliament in view of being promulgated on 2 May 2019. This law was previously subjected to a constitutionality control, the Constitutional Court, through Decision No. 633/2018, established the unconstitutionality of some of its provisions.

