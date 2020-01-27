President Iohannis on coronavirus epidemic: We are getting ready as best as we can

President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday about the coronavirus epidemic in China that it should be taken "very seriously" and the authorities will prepare for it "as best as possible".

"I understand that today there has been an inter-ministerial discussion. I am waiting now to find out what the technical conclusions are. I think we need to take this matter very, very seriously. It seems to be a very aggressive virus and I think we must prepare as best you can for it," said Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Palace.He said he is "ready" to have it, if a discussion is required in the CSAT."I do not know if it is necessary to discuss this at the CSAT. If the Government does its job in the most serious way and I have no reason to believe that it will not be so, it is not necessary, but I am ready to discuss the matter at the CSAT if it is necessary," said the head of state.He explained in China there are totally different procedures compared to Romania regarding the construction of hospitals."There are totally different procedures. In China there is an autocratic system that gives and executes orders, while we have a democratic system, with European rules, which prepares the documentation for the auctions and seeks financing and that's why it takes longer. I admit that it has taken too long for the regional hospitals so far and I hope we find ways to speed up the procedure," said Iohannis.