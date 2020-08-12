President Iohannis on GEO regarding the phases increase in child allowances, PSD lacks responsibility

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the rejection of the GEO on the phased increase in child allowances shows "a total lack of responsibility on the part of PSD" (Social Democratic Party).

"Their argument is that they do not govern and therefore will not answer for it, but I believe that every MP is accountable to the electorate for what he/she does and what the party he/she represents does. Normally or, to put it that way, in a normal Romania, "any MP should seek to get involved for the good of the citizen and to solve Romania's problems. In exchange, PSD is trying to complicate problems even more and create new and new problems that otherwise would not have existed", the head of state told a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.Iohannis stressed that he, like the government, he does want to increase child allowances, but only if there are enough budgetary resource for this."There must be money. But at this moment there is no money. However, the Government has come up with a solution to gradually increase these allowances. An unjustified, populist rejection by PSD shows us that PSD has nothing to do with Romania, with Romanians and with the public budget. PSD is only dealing with its own populist electoral manoeuvres," added President Iohannis.