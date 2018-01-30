President Iohannis: One more spot for Romania in the European Parliament - a good compromise

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday stated in Brussels that the proposal for Romania to receive another MEP mandate will be a good compromise. "Once the UK leaves the Union, there will be some empty spots in the European Parliament to be considered. And there was a proposal in the European Parliament that, for instance, for Romania it will mean one more sport, which I think that it is a good compromise and I will agree to capitalize on this proposal," Iohannis said after the meeting with the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk.

He showed that he also supported the so-called 'Spitzenkandidaten' procedure for European Commission top job.

"Another issue is whether it would be good or not to go on with the so-called 'Spitzenkandidaten' model, which means that each political family will have a top candidate that it will promote and hope for him/her to be taken into consideration for the top job at the Commission. This is a model that had already been tested and, in my opinion, with good results, and it will be good to continue with the 'Spitzenkandidaten' model," said the Romanian head of state.

In respect to the transnational lists for the European Parliament elections after Brexit, he showed that it is unlikely to be applied for the 2019 ballot.

He showed that the discussions also targeted the preparations for the European Council meeting of February 23, where there will be discussed the multi-annual financial framework post-2020.

Agerpres.