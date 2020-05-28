President Iohannis: Our heroes - true symbols of abnegation, courage and sense of duty

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed on Thursday, through a message occasioned by Heroes' Day, his gratitude for the Romanian servicemen killed in action in the theaters of operations outside the national borders and his appreciation for the doctors and medical personnel who are at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This special day, in which we celebrate both Heroes' Day and the the Ascension of the Lord, has a powerful meaning for the Romanian people. On this occasion, we pay homage to the martyrs of the Romanian people, who gave their life for our existence. Our heroes remain, throughout time, true symbols of abnegation, courage and sense of duty. Through their sacrifice, they serve as role models to follow for the younger generations, leaving behind a lesson of self-devotion for a supreme ideal, that of serving the motherland. Today, on this celebration moment, we voice our gratitude toward our servicemen killed in action in the theaters of operations outside our national borders - Afghanistan, Iraq or the Western Balkans, and also in missions conducted under the aegis of international organisations," Klaus Iohannis conveyed.The President mentioned that in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the doctors and medical personnel have managed, through extraordinary efforts, to limit the spreading of the virus and save lives."In these difficult times, when we are put to test by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential to get inspired from the victories of the past and let ourselves guided by reason, responsibility, altruism and courage. The responsibility of each one of us has considerably increased over the last period and, together, we must make some lasting changes in order to create a legacy which future generations can count on. Today, we also convey the appreciation and gratitude to the heroes of our days, those who are at the forefront in the fight with this invisible enemy - doctors and medical personnel. Through their extraordinary efforts, they have managed to limit the spreading of the virus and save lives, the courage which they have shown in the face of danger representing a source of inspiration for all of us," the head of state also showed.Klaus Iohannis underscored that the territorial and spiritual integrity must be defended."We are going through some moments when we must defend our integrity both territorially and spiritually. I voice my entire gratitude for all our heroes! Our duty, of us all, is to prove that we have understood the meaning of their fight and supreme sacrifice and maintain their memory alive. Eternal glory to our heroes! May the Lord rest their souls in peace!," the head of state also said.