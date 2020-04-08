President Iohannis' Passover message: During this difficult time, Jewish communities prove responsibility, solidarity

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday sent a message for Passover, in which he voiced his appreciation for the manner in which the Jewish communities have been acting during this time.

"I want to voice my entire appreciation for the manner in which, during this difficult time, the Jewish communities in Romania proved responsibility and solidarity, observing and strengthening through their own measures the decisions made by the authorities to limit the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. We are forced to stay away from each other, but I am certain that the Passover celebration will strengthen the hope and give you spiritual energy, which will blossom in the entire Romanian society," said the head of the state in his message.President Iohannis sends the leadership and all the members of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania "his warmest thoughts and wishes for health and prosperity."