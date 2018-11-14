President Iohannis presents icon, wine collection to Prince Charles on prince's birthday

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis and his wife Carmen attended on Wednesday a dinner at Buckingham Palace that celebrated Prince Charles's 70th birth anniversary.

Iohannis presented Prince Charles with a glass icon depicting the Great Holy Martyr George, the Dragon Slayer, a collection of representative wines from the three historical regions of Romania - Moldova, Muntenia and Transylvania, and also a 1948 vintage wine from the year when the Prince of Wales was born.

The head of state attended this event at the invitation of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Iohannis started an official visit to the UK to and he was scheduled to meet British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday, but the meeting did not take place "for objective reasons exclusively attributable to the British side," according to the Presidential Administration.

The meeting between the two officials had been scheduled for Wednesday at the request of May, and the reason why it did not happen had to do with the fact that the government meeting to approve the text of the UK withdrawal agreement was still in progress.