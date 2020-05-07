President Iohannis: PSD worked in Parliament.It worked a lot and badly, downright toxic

President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Thursday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) worked in Parliament "a lot and badly, downright toxic.""Taking advantage of the fact that public opinion is focused, as it is normal, on the fight to control the epidemic, the PSD worked in Parliament. It worked a lot and badly, downright toxic, as we have gotten accustomed to over the past years. This harmful party which took to the streets, let's not forget, hundreds of thousands of revolted Romanians, which put Romania in embarrassing positions in front of its European partners, continued to do what it knows best. Perhaps, being concerned with the worries of the moment, it's easy to forget what this party represents, which was on the brink of pulling our country away from the European path and throw it decades ago," the head of state said in a statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.
Iohannis gave recent examples of laws "which would have harmed Romania's budget and which proved to be unconstitutional," namely those stipulating the suspension of payments on loans and utilities. Iohannis labeled them as "poorly written and populist laws, without clear criteria for enforcement."
The President argued that the PSD "remained the same party concerned only to save its barons."
"We had the latest example in Parliament, the other day. While public attention was focused on other topics, the PSD was busy striking again in the integrity standards implemented to public offices or regulating privileges. More specifically, the PSD, new or old, wants to allow some locally elected who have been declared as incompatible to run again for city halls or other positions," Iohannis explained, showing that this measure targets approximately 1,000 of local officeholders.