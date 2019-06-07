President Iohannis rejects PM Dancila's deputy pick for tarnished reputation

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a letter to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila explaining why he does not appoint Titus Corlatean as deputy prime minister and asking Dancila to come up with another pick for future holder of Romania's portfolios of strategic partnerships.

"Analysing compliance with the legal requirements, as well as suitability criteria for the candidate proposed, as legislated by the constitutional court jurisprudence, I consider that the proposed person does not enjoy untarnished reputation, an essential requirement for the holding the office of a deputy prime minister and for the management of the complex domain that is the implementation of the strategic partnerships of Romania, as in one of his former capacities, as foreign minister, he poorly managed activities under his authority, which had as direct effect preventing Romanian citizens abroad from exercising their right to vote. I therefore have decided to reject the nomination of Titus Corlatean as deputy prime minister for the implementation of Romania's strategic partnerships, and therefore, in accordance with the provisions of Article 85(2) of the Constitution, considering the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court, you are now to submit another proposal for the position of deputy prime minister for the implementation of Romania's strategic partnerships who, in addition to complying with the legal requirements, should also meet the requirements of educational background, specialist training, experience in the field, training and skills for the position, untarnished reputation and morality," reads Iohannis's letter to PM Dancila.

He mentions Dancila's proposal for the dismissal of Ana Birchall as deputy prime minister for the implementation of Romania's strategic partnerships on May 29 and her replacement with Titus Corlatean.

The next day, Iohannis announced having rejected the nomination of Titus Corlatean as a member of the Government.

"Titus Corlatean will not be a minister for anything," Iohannis said at the time, adding that he considered Corlatean "the artisan of the disaster of the 2014 elections."